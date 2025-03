THE UNITED STATES’ tariffs on steel and aluminium imports have taken effect “with no exceptions or exemptions” as promised by the White House – despite countries’ efforts to avert them.

President Donald Trump’s 25 percent duties on both metals will likely add to the cost of producing various goods from home appliances to cars and cans used for drinks, threatening to raise consumer prices down the road.

The European Commission has announced “countermeasures” in response to the US tariffs of 25 percent on steel and aluminium imports.

“We deeply regret this measure,” European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement about the US tariffs, as Brussels announced it would be “launching a series of countermeasures” in response to the “unjustified trade restrictions”.

Von der Leyen estimated the US tariffs were worth $28 billion and the European Union’s response would affect the same amount of US products.

The EU’s retaliatory moves will take effect from 1 April.

Those moves between the EU and the US come hours before Taoiseach Micheál Martin meets Trump at the White House for the annual St Patrick’s Day meeting.

However, the nations set to be hit hardest by Trump’s tariffs are Canada, Brazil and Mexico – all key US suppliers of steel – while the United Arab Emirates and South Korea are among the major providers of aluminium.

Trump has imposed steep tariffs on major US trading partners Canada, Mexico and China since returning to office, allowing only a partial rollback for his country’s neighbors while vowing fresh levies from April 2.

The latest duties will again impact Canada heavily, with the country supplying about half of US aluminium imports and 20 percent of its steel imports.

Uncertainty over Trump’s trade plans and worries that they could tip the world’s biggest economy into a recession have roiled financial markets, with Wall Street indexes tumbling for a second straight day yesterday.

But Trump has played down fears over his handling of the economy, saying yesterday he does not see a downturn coming while dismissing losses on Wall Street.

Trump’s trade decisions have come with volatility, with the president threatening to double the tariff rate on Canadian steel and aluminium to 50 percent less than a day before the levies were due to kick in.

Trump has framed his tariffs as ways of getting carmakers and other manufacturers to move production to the US from neighbours like Canada and Mexico.

With reporting by Eoghan Dalton