TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has made an appeal to Taylor Swift ahead of her three sell-out Irish gigs which kick off in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin tonight.

The Taoiseach refused to be drawn today when asked if he is a “Swiftie” and instead said he has a “bone to pick” with the international pop star.

“We’re delighted to have her here in Ireland but she did take a pebble from the beach in Greystones, she sings about it in ‘Sweet Nothing’.

“Greystones being my hometown, so I am very pleased that Taylor enjoys Wicklow but I do want my pebble back,” the Taoiseach said.

He jokingly added: “She can keep it, but I’d like to know a little bit more about it.”

“She does ponder in the song, does the pebble ever miss Wicklow? Sure everyone would miss Wicklow, wouldn’t they.

“She’s very welcome back to county Wicklow anytime. I’m not sure whether she’ll have time to visit this time, but she is very welcome and I’d be delighted to show her the location of many more pebbles that we have in the beautiful town of Greystones,” the Taoiseach said.

He continued: “On a serious level, while I won’t be going – I don’t have a ticket, I am really conscious that actually it’s a moment of great excitement for many, many, many people right across our country.”

Great weekend for Dublin

Harris said this weekend is going to be a great weekend for Dublin between the various events happening in the capital including a number of GAA matches, Longitude festival, the Shania Twain concert and Pride Festival.

“There’s a lot of really exciting events happening and I’m hoping that it’s going to be a really good weekend that people can enjoy, can celebrate and of course can stay safe as well. So I hope people have really good weekend,” he said.