Dublin: 19°C Monday 1 August 2022
Quiz: How much do you know about Taylor Swift?

August slipped away into a moment in time…

By Emer Moreau Monday 1 Aug 2022, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 9,131 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5825282
Image: Alamy
Image: Alamy

AUGUST IS HERE – the last month of summer, the only month named after Augustus Caesar and the eighth track of Taylor Swift’s album Folklore.

So, what better time to test your knowledge of the American songstress?

What year was Taylor Swift born?
1979
1989

1999
2009
How many times has Swift won Album of the Year at the Grammys?
Alamy
None
Two

Three
Five
What's her lucky number?
13
25

100
1
True or false: As part of her Reputation stadium tour, Swift was the first-ever woman to play back-to-back shows in Croke Park.
RollingNews.ie
True
False
Speaking of Reputation, a barrage of online criticism led Swift to adopt which animal as a motif for the tour?
Tiger
Dragon

Snake
Crocodile
Two years ago last month, Swift released a surprise album, written and recorded in lockdown. What was its title?
Disney+
Fairytale
Pandemic

Ghost Stories
Folklore
...and what was its sister record, released in December 2020, called?
PA Images
Evermore
Forever and Always

Neverending
Infinite
Swift is currently in the process of re-recording her first six albums following a dispute over ownership of her music. How many so-called 'Taylor's Version' albums have been released so far?
One
Two

Three
Four
Finish this lyric: 'The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, cause she's-
Dead
Busy

Out
Breaking up with you
Finally, who infamously interrupted Swift during her acceptance speech for Best Female Video at the 2009 VMAs, declaring that Beyoncé should have won?
Drake
Kanye West

Katy Perry
Selena Gomez
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
Kanye believe it
This is why we can't have nice things.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Goat riddance
We knew you were trouble when you walked in!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fearless
Long story short, you survived!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Lover
We'll go where you go
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Super Swiftie
You belong with us!
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

