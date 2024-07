TAYLOR SWIFT HAS said she is “completely in shock” at the violent knife attack on young children at a Taylor Swift themed dance class in Southport yesterday.

Two children were killed and six remain in critical condition after a 17-year-old boy armed with a knife attacked the dance class yesterday morning.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously,” Swift wrote in a Instagram story post this morning. “I’m just completely in shock.

“The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.

These were just little kids at a dance class.”

Swift said she was at a “complete loss” at how to convey her sympathies to the affected families.

The class was “fully booked” and “was attended by 25 youngsters and included a dance and yoga workshop plus bracelet making.”

Social media posts advertising the event, which said the class was “open to children in Year 2 – Year 6”, have been inundated with comments in tribute to those who died and were injured.

The suspect, who is from the nearby village of Banks, was arrested by Merseyside Police in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Three other children were injured in the stabbing, as well as two adults that police said appeared to have been trying to intervene to save the children.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper laid flowers at the police cordon on Hart Street in Southport this morning, as tributes continue to pour in.

Cooper, Southport MP Patrick Hurley, Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer Phil Garrigan and Merseyside police and crime commissioner Emily Spurrell walked to the cordon together, each holding a bouquet of flowers.

The Home Secretary stood for a few moments looking at the tributes before laying her flowers and reading some of the messages left by others.

No motive for the attack is yet known.

Includes reporting by Press Association.