Dublin: 23°C Monday 8 August 2022
Two new rollercoasters to open at Tayto Park next year

It’s a €16,000,000 project.

By Lauren Boland Monday 8 Aug 2022, 2:26 PM
1 hour ago 5,520 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5836079
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TWO NEW ROLLERCOASTERS are set to open at Tayto Park in Co Meath next year.

Work has begun on the new rollercoasters, both of which are set to be made out of steel.

The park’s current flagship rollercoaster, Cú Chulainn, is wooden.

Tayto Park General Manager Charles Coyle turned the sod on the new project, which has a budget of €16,000,000.

One of the coasters is due to be 24 metres tall while the other will reach 31 metres.

The two new rides are expected to bring the park’s rollercoasters to a total of five, including the existing Cú Chulainn, Flight School and Dino Dash.

Tayto Park_033 Tayto Park General Manager Charles Coyle Source: Albert O'Donnell

In February, Tayto announced that it was ending its title sponsorship of the park, meaning that it will be given a new name and identity.

A joint statement from Tayto Snacks and Tayto Park announced Tayto’s sponsorship would expire at the end of this year and the new name would be in place from January 2023.

The park’s management team is currently looking for new strategic partners.

Tayto Park’s founder Ray Coyle passed away in June at the age of 70.

He began his career as a potato farmer before founding Largo Foods in 1982, which includes crisp brands like Tayto, Hunky Dory, Perri and King.

He opened Tayto Park in Ashbourne in 2010, which is home to a theme park, zoo, 5D cinema, circus and playground.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

