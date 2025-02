FINE GAEL TD Barry Ward has called on the government to make it illegal to impersonate someone in order to trick people online, a practice known as ‘catfishing’.

Ward said in the Dáil today that catfishing is “immoral and wrong” and that it harms not only those people who are duped by impersonators, but also the people whose identities are being assumed.

He also said that while the practice may breach defamation laws and, in cases where money is paid to an impersonator, legislation covering fraud, he wants the government to define catfishing in legislation and make it explicitly illegal.

“We can all recognise that this is wrong and immoral. What is extraordinary is that it is not illegal. It is clear that catfishing is not against the law in Ireland,” Ward said.

“In many instances, it has happened in the context of online dating and romantic contexts but there is also a wider issue in respect of fraud and things like that,” Ward said.

“How can we expect to stop people from doing this and how can we expect anything to change if we do not make this illegal and introduce real consequences in the courts and in criminal justice legislation for people who do this?” he asked.

During his contribution in the Dáil, Ward referenced cases which have been highlighted by Irish podcasts, particularly ‘Cruel Intentions: Catching the Catfish’ and ‘The 2 Johnnies’.

“Listening to Johnny B. and Johnny Smacks on ‘The 2 Johnnies’ podcast, the extent of and detail involved in what they describe as having happened is extraordinary. Any person could be hoodwinked by it,” Ward said.

He said it must be remembered “that the images used to dupe people online are images of real people, although they have been misused in the context of the catfishing. Those people are also affected by this”.

“On the “Cruel Intentions” podcast, I heard of a young woman whose image had been stolen. She is afraid that, when going into a local coffee shop, she will be approached by someone who thinks they are in a relationship with her because her image has been used online,” he said.

“It damages a whole range of people even if they are not involved and have done nothing wrong.”