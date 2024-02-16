Can committees compel Dee Forbes to appear before them? TDs say they're considering it

TOWARDS THE END of an over-three-hour-long Oireachtas media committee hearing yesterday, Chairperson Niamh Smyth pleaded with RTÉ executives who have not appeared before TDs to do so.

Since the initial payment scandal at the broadcaster emerged, a number of RTÉ executives and talent have appeared before the media and public accounts committees to explain and assist with the inquiries on poor financial governance at the station.

One person, at the centre of the scandals, has not yet appeared before any of the committees: Ex-RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes.

The former boss of the broadcaster is said to be the person who oversaw the running of the station when the initial scandal, where the broadcaster underreported Ryan Tubridy’s salary by €345,000, happened.

Forbes, after this was revealed to the public in June, stepped down from the role she was due to leave towards the end of summer last year.

TDs were later told she was also the person who verbally agreed to underwrite Tubridy’s sponsorship deals with Renault and negotiated the former financial controller’s €450,000 redundancy package, despite the fact the role was not being made redundant.

The politicians have also heard that Forbes was in charge at the station while a poor culture, both socially and in governance, developed from within. Reports on these issues are currently in their concluding stages, media minister Catherine Martin said today.

The largest example of this lapse in governance includes the findings of a report where there was no official sign off for the Toy Show musical, which ended in a loss of over €2,200,000.

For these reasons, Forbes has been on all of the lists of current and former RTÉ executives who have been called before Oireachtas committees.

However, in almost all cases, the former boss has excused herself from answering TDs questions, citing health reasons.

While this reason has been accepted and respected by the committees’ chairs and members, they are now seeking advice on how they can go about compelling Forbes to appear before them.

‘Absolutely willing to compel them’

Chair of the Oireachtas media committee and Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth appealed to Forbes, RTÉ’s former director of strategy Rory Coveney and former chair of the board Moya Doherty to appear before them yesterday.

This was after the current boss Kevin Bakhurst revealed that ex-CFO Breda O’Keeffe’s exit payment was almost half a million euro and TDs probed if Coveney might have also availed of an exit fee.

Smyth said: “Their input into our deliberations is really critical. And I would appeal to them to please not put the committee in the position of compelling them and ask them to make themselves available when they’re fit and ready and able to do that.”

Later, speaking to Virgin Media’s The Tonight Show, Smyth said that time might be against the politicians when seeking answers from Forbes and other RTÉ executives.

She added that the group are seeking legal advice on compelling the former management and have asked the clerk of the committee to see what powers are in place to do so. She said there are difficulties in the process as sick notes have been provided.

Smyth said: “At the moment we have a sick cert from Dee Forbes, who is key to all of this [...] I think the last time people were compelled to be before an Oireachtas Committee might’ve been the Banking Inquiry. I’m not sure it’s been ever done since that.”

Asked if she was willing to move to compel the executives, she said: “Absolutely. If it’s possible for us to do it, I’ve said we will do it.”

So, can they compel them?

When seeking to compel someone to an Oireachtas committee, TDs have a number of powers. In this instance, as sick notes have been provided, Smyth suggests that some disparages and holes have been identified in this process.

According to the Oireachtas’ guidelines on compelling witnesses, if the initial submission by a committee requesting a stakeholder to answer questions from TDs has expired, the group are permitted to compel that person to come before them.

These notices must be sent in good time, must be in writing and must include all relevant information about the committee hearing and any entitlements the witness has a right to.

Any Irish citizen, inside or outside the state, or someone on an Irish-registered vessel or aircraft or anyone on an Irish diplomatic mission can be compelled to appear as a witness at inquiry committees. Some high ranking judicial members, such as judges and the President, are excluded.

When compelled, witnesses have the same rights as those in the High Court — in regard to privilege and immunities — although, witnesses are not entitled to refuse to answer any questions or refuse to furnish documents relating to the inquiry.

If someone is compelled to the committee and does attend, all expenses – except legal expenses – will be paid and relevant privilege and immunity rights provided to them and the documents they provide.

RTE board members and executives (left to right) Chief Financial Officer Richard Collins, staff representative to the board Robert Shortt, RTE Interim Deputy Director General Adrian Lynch, RTE Chairperson of the board Siun Ni Raghallaigh, Strategy Director Rory Coveney , board member Anne O'Leary and RTE Commercial Director Geraldine O'Leary leave the Media Committee Leinster House, Dublin in June. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

If a witness does not appear, however, the guidelines state that it “may amount to an offence”.

An offence only takes place however, if a “reasonable excuse” is not provided, if actions by the witness can be viewed as an attempt at contempt or failing to take an oath, answer questions or comply with directions.

In this instance, a “reasonable excuse” could be viewed as Dee Forbes citing health reasons as the cause to excuse her from being compelled as a witness. Therefore, the TDs are currently seeking legal advice on this matter.

Smyth, although she has said she would follow through with compelling a witness, has asked that the witnesses in question “does not put the committee in a position to compel, because that is an onerous, long task”.