#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Wednesday 25 August 2021
Advertisement

Teacher jailed for having sex with student formally struck off teaching register

The teacher was jailed for a year after admitting their guilt.

By Aodhan O Faolain Wednesday 25 Aug 2021, 7:58 PM
1 hour ago 17,397 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5531768
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE PRESIDENT OF the High Court has formally confirmed a recommendation that a teacher jailed for having sex with one of their students be struck off the teaching register.

The sanction was formally approved by High Court President Ms Justice Mary Irvine today following an application made on behalf of the Teaching Council.

In confirming the sanction, Justice Irvine ruled that, in order to protect the victim, nothing can be reported that could identify the victim or the teacher involved.

This included identifying the genders of the teacher and student in any reports, the judge added.

The teacher was jailed for a year after pleading guilty before the Circuit Criminal Court to two counts of defilement in 2018. The student, a fifth-year student, was under the age of 17 years at the time of the offences.

Arising out of the teacher’s conviction and subsequent investigation into their professional conduct by a disciplinary committee, it was recommended by the council that they be struck off the teaching register.

It was also recommended by the council, which regulates the profession in Ireland, that the teacher be prevented from reapplying to be included on the register for a minimum period of 10 years.

The Teaching Council’s application was not opposed. The president, in approving the sanction, noted the teacher’s admissions of regret.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However, the sanction recommended by the council, which was to mark the seriousness of the misconduct involved, was appropriate and proportionate.

The court was satisfied to approve the recommended sanction.

Following an application by JP McDowell for the Teaching Council, the president said she was prepared to make an order notifying the Teaching Council’s equivalents in Northern Ireland, England, Wales, and Scotland of its decision regarding the teacher.

That order was required following the UK’s decision to leave the European Union, McDowell said.

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie