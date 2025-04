TEACHERS ARE CONSIDERING industrial action in a bid to push the government to act on their concerns about proposed reforms to the Leaving Certificate.

Members of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) agreed at the union’s annual convention in Killarney yesterday to ballot for industrial action if it is not satisfied with the Department of Education’s engagement in talks about the reforms.

The Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) is expected to discuss a similar proposal at its conference in Wexford.

The government wants to several reforms to the Leaving Cert starting from this September, including more non-exam assessments like projects and practicals in select subjects.

Teachers are concerned about how the moves will affect the way students are assessed and marked, especially in the context of the risk of students using artificial intelligence to complete assignments.

Minister for Education Helen McEntee spoke at the ASTI conference yesterday, where she said she intends for the talks between her department and teachers’ union to be wrapped up by the beginning of May.

Also speaking at the ASTI conference yesterday, Sinn Féin education spokesperson Darren O’Rourke called on the government to listen to the concerns raised by teachers.

The TD said that the current reform plans, if “pushed forward without meaningful engagement with educators”, would “risk undermining the quality and fairness of our Leaving Certificate”.

“Teachers have raised valid concerns about workload pressures, inadequate resources, and the potential for increased inequality under the proposed changes, including due to the impact of artificial intelligence,” he said.

“The minister must pause this rushed process and engage in genuine consultation with all stakeholders, particularly the professionals who deliver education every day. Reforms must enhance, not hinder, the learning experience for students.”