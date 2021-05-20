Juvenile arrested and released in relation to Howth Junction incident

A YOUNG MALE has been released after he was arrested by gardaí investigating an incident in which a woman fell between a Dart and the platform at a Dublin Dart station in April.

Videos of the incident at Howth Junction Dart Station appeared online earlier this month. Three teenage boys were previously arrested over the incident but have since been released without charge.

A juvenile male was arrested on Tuesday by investigating gardaí.

He was detained at Raheny Garda Station and has been released pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

It was reported earlier this week that Irish Rail is investigating the “unauthorised distribution” of CCTV footage of the incident after it appeared online earlier this month.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Videos showed a woman running for a Dart. A group of teenagers can also be seen.

Footage shows one youth appearing to physically intimidate the woman while another teenager moves his bicycle in her direction as she attempts to dodge the first youth.

The woman then tries to move out of the way of the teens and falls through the gap between the Dart and platform.