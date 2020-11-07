Teen charged over fatal hit and run that killed Deliveroo cyclist Thiago Osorio Cortes

A 16-YEAR-OLD BOY has been remanded in custody after he was charged over a fatal hit-and-run in which Deliveroo cyclist Thiago Osorio Cortes was killed in Dublin city-centre.

Cortes, 28, from Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, was cycling on North Wall Quay when he was struck by a car at about 10.30pm on Aug. 31 last.

Cortes, who was a student, was delivering food for Deliveroo at the time of the collision.

He was taken by ambulance to the Mater hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Gardai had appealed for witnesses and had also recovered a light grey Ford Focus during their investigation.

A teenage boy was arrested yesterday and detained in Store Street Garda Station under section four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He appeared at an evening sitting of Dublin District Court today, charged with dangerous driving causing death of Cortes and failing to report the occurrence of an injury to gardai.

He was remanded in custody to the Oberstown detention centre and will appear again on Tuesday at the Children’s Court.

He cannot be named because he is a minor.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Section 93 of the Children Act states that no report shall be published or included in a broadcast which reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child concerned in the proceedings.

More than 100 people attended a vigil in Dublin to commemorate Cortes two days after his death.

Cortes lived in Dublin with his fiancée Theresa Dantas for the past two years and was studying English. It is understood that he was saving money to study a master’s in business at the time of his death.