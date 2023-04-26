Teen to appear in court in connection with Tralee funeral stabbing

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED and charged a male teenager in connection with the fatal stabbing of Thomas Dooley, who was killed at Rathass Cemetery in Tralee last October.

Dooley (43) was attending a funeral when the incident occurred and was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance personnel.

His wife was also hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries.

The teenager is due to appear before Tralee District Court this morning and is the ninth person to be arrested by Gardaí in connection with the stabbing.

Investigations are ongoing.