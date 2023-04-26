Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 26 April 2023 Dublin: 11°C
The Journal Thomas Dooley was killed in the incident at Rathass Cemetery
# Rathass Cemetery
Teen to appear in court in connection with Tralee funeral stabbing
Thomas Dooley (43) was attending a funeral when the incident occurred and was pronounced dead at the scene.
2.7k
0
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED and charged a male teenager in connection with the fatal stabbing of Thomas Dooley, who was killed at Rathass Cemetery in Tralee last October.

Dooley (43) was attending a funeral when the incident occurred and was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance personnel.

His wife was also hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries.

The teenager is due to appear before Tralee District Court this morning and is the ninth person to be arrested by Gardaí in connection with the stabbing.

Investigations are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags