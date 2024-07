A TEENAGER HAS died after a collision between a car and an e-scooter in Kilkenny.

The incident took place yesterday evening on the Tullaroan road, Bonnettstown, Kilkenny.

Emergency services attended the scene yesterday evening. The driver of the car was not injured.

The 14-year-old boy was on the e-scooter at the time of the collision. He died in St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny earlier today.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements are being made for a post-mortem examination in due course.

The road was closed for a brief period of time this morning for forensic analysis. It has since reopened. Gardaí have asked the public for their help with their investigation.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Tullaroan Road between 6.00pm and 6.30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.