A TEENAGER HAS died in hospital after being hit by a car while cycling in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 nine days ago.

Shortly after 11:40pm on Sunday, 27 July, the cyclist was struck by a car at the R113, Fonthill Road South.

The 19-year-old male was taken to Beaumont Hospital but died yesterday from his injuries.

The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigating gardaí this morning renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Road users who may have relevant camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station at 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.