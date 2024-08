A YOUTH ACCUSED of carrying out a violent burglary, extortion and false imprisonment of a woman in Dublin has avoided being forced to obey a nightly curfew while awaiting trial.

Greg Green, 18, of La Touche Road, Bluebell, Dublin, was granted bail with strict conditions after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) authorised that he face trial on indictment over the alleged incident on October 7 last year.

The teenager appeared before Judge William Aylmer at Dublin District Court earlier today after the DPP instructed gardaí to charge him with false imprisonment, aggravated burglary, assault causing harm to the female and demanding money with menaces from her.

The incident is said to have occurred in the woman’s former home in Bluebell, but she has since “moved to emergency accommodation”, Judge Aylmer was told.

Investigating officer Garda George Melody had no objection to bail, but he sought strict conditions, including an 11 pm – 6 am curfew and a requirement to sign on three set days a week at a garda station.

Advertisement

He said the DPP has directed that the youth face trial on indictment, meaning the case will go to the Circuit Court with broader sentencing powers.

The teenager did not address the court or indicate a plea.

His barrister, Kevin McCrave, resisted the curfew and signing-on terms sought by Garda Melody, submitting that his client would not face trial for over a year.

Counsel asked the judge to note the teen’s age, and during exchanges with the garda, it emerged that there were “no issues” involving the complainant in the 10 months since the alleged incident.

Judge Aylmer held that the curfew was unnecessary and ordered the youth to sign on two days a week, remain contactable by phone and have no contact with the woman.

The court heard the youth worked intermittently for a removal company, and the judge agreed that he could be granted legal aid.

He will appear again at the District Court in September to be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial.