A TEENAGE DRIVER has been arrested by police in Northern Ireland this morning after a passenger in his car died in a collision in Co Down.

The single-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 2am this morning on the Kilkeel Road in Hilltown, Co Down, roughly 15km east of Newry.

A passenger of the car, believed to be a grey Volkwagen Golf, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from our partner emergency services,” Police Inspector Cherith Adair said this morning.

“The front seat passenger of the car was sadly pronounced dead at the scene whilst the driver, a man aged 18, was arrested and remains in custody at this time.”

The Kilkeel Road remains closed as an examination of the scene continues.

In a statement, police appealed for witnesses to the crash.

“You can call 101 and quote reference CW 109 05/04/25 or report online,” a PSNI spokesperson said.