A TEENAGER HAS died in a single-vehicle crash in Co Donegal.

The collision happened shortly after 5am this morning on the R44 at Ballinlough, Buncrana.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, who gardaí describe as an adult male in his teens, was fatally injured.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements will now be made for a post-mortem.

The road is currently closed pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators later this morning. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to get in touch.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 4.30am and 5.30am are asked to give it to gardaí.