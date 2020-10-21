Teenager dies following two-car collision in Dundalk

A TEENAGER HAS died after a hit-and-run collision in Dundalk, Co Louth last night.

Gardaí are investigating a two-car collision that occurred in Ballymascanlon last night at approximately 9pm.

The passenger of one of the cars, a man in his late teens, was fatally injured. His body remains at the scene at this time.

The driver of the car in which the young man was travelling fled the scene on foot and later presented himself to Gardaí in Dundalk. He is assisting Gardaí in the investigation.

The driver of the second car, a man aged in his 40s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda with minor injuries.

The Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been notified and are due to commence investigations shortly. The road remains closed at this time and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Dundalk are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage – including dash-cam – who were travelling in the Ballymascanlon area from 8pm to 9pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.