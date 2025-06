THE PALESTINIAN HEALTH ministry said four people were killed in two separate incidents in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, including a 15-year-old boy who it said was shot by Israeli troops.

It said the teenager was killed in the northern West Bank town of Al-Yamoun, while three other unnamed people died in a separate clash in the southern village of Kafr Malik.

The Israeli military said it opened fire after intervening in a clash between Israelis and Palestinians in Kafr Malik. It told news organisation AFP that it was “looking into” the events in Al-Yamoun.

The Ramallah-based health ministry said in a statement: “The child Rayan Tamer Houshiyeh was killed after being shot in the neck by soldiers” in Al-Yamoun, northwest of Jenin.

Earlier Wednesday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said that its teams had handled “a very critical case” in Al-Yamoun involving a teenager, before pronouncing him dead.

The ministry later said three people died in the village of Kafr Malik in the south of the territory in an “attack” by settlers.

In a statement it reported “three martyrs and seven injuries (including one critical) as a result of the settlers’ attack”. It did not identify those killed.

The Red Crescent earlier reported that a 30-year-old man suffered a “serious head injury” in Kafr Malik, northeast of Ramallah.

An Israeli army spokesperson said in a statement that forces intervened in Kafr Malik in the evening after “dozens of Israeli civilians set fire to property” there, which led to stone-throwing by Palestinians and Israelis.

“IDF and police forces were dispatched to the area and acted to disperse the friction,” it said.

“Subsequently, several terrorists opened fire from within the village and threw stones at the forces, who responded with live fire toward the source of the shooting and the stone-throwers,” it added.

“Hits were identified, and it appears that there are several wounded and fatalities.”

Stone-throwing lightly injured an IDF officer and five Israelis were arrested, the IDF added.

Teenagers killed

Reacting to the reports, Palestinian Vice-President Hussein al-Sheikh accused settlers of acting “under the protection of the Israeli army”.

“We call on the international community to urgently intervene to protect our Palestinian people,” he added, in a message on X.

The Al-Yamoun incident marked the second time a teenager has been reported killed in the West Bank in two days.

On Monday, the health ministry said Israeli fire killed a 13-year-old it identified as Ammar Hamayel, also in Kafr Malik.

Earlier this month, the army confirmed it had killed a 14-year-old who threw rocks in the town of Sinjil.

In a similar incident in April, a teenager who held US citizenship was shot dead in the neighbouring town of Turmus Ayya. The Israeli military said it had killed a “terrorist” who threw rocks at cars.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, and violence in the territory has soared since the Hamas attack on 7 October, 2023.

Since then, Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 941 Palestinians, including many militants, according to the health ministry.

Over the same period, at least 35 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military operations, according to Israeli figures.