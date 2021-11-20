#Open journalism No news is bad news

Teenager dies after getting struck by van in Laois

The collision involved a van and a pedestrian.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 20 Nov 2021, 11:36 AM
A TEENAGER HAS passed away following a road traffic collision in Laois this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene the N80 at Clonsoghey, following the collision involving a van and a pedestrian at approximately 7.30am

The pedestrian, a man aged in his late teens, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise where he later passed away from his injuries. 

A post-mortem will take place at a later date, according to gardaí. The driver of the van was uninjured.

An examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators is currently taking place and the road remains closed at this time.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

