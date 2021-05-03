Three arrested in relation to murder of teenager in Drogheda last year

Gardaí in Drogheda searching in March in relation to murder of teenage boy in January 2020.

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested by gardaí investigating the murder of a teenage boy in January 2020.

The men, aged in their 20s, 40s and 50s, were arrested this morning following searches carried out at a number of premises in Dublin.

The men are detained in several Dublin garda stations.

The teenager cannot be named at the moment due to a court ruling last year preventing child murder victims from being named publicly.

This will change after this Friday when the amendments to legislation are commenced.