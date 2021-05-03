#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 3 May 2021
Three arrested in relation to murder of teenager in Drogheda last year

The 17-year-old was murdered in January 2020.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 3 May 2021, 11:35 AM
Gardaí in Drogheda searching in March in relation to murder of teenage boy in January 2020.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested by gardaí investigating the murder of a teenage boy in January 2020. 

The men, aged in their 20s, 40s and 50s, were arrested this morning following searches carried out at a number of premises in Dublin.

The men are detained in several Dublin garda stations. 

The teenager cannot be named at the moment due to a court ruling last year preventing child murder victims from being named publicly.

This will change after this Friday when the amendments to legislation are commenced. 

