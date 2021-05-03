Three arrested in relation to murder of teenager in Drogheda last year

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested by gardaí investigating the murder of a teenage boy in January 2020.
The men, aged in their 20s, 40s and 50s, were arrested this morning following searches carried out at a number of premises in Dublin.
The men are detained in several Dublin garda stations.
The teenager cannot be named at the moment due to a court ruling last year preventing child murder victims from being named publicly.
This will change after this Friday when the amendments to legislation are commenced.
