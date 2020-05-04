This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 4 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should phone companies stop printing telephone directories?

The communications regulator has decided to end the requirement for Eir to print the book.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 4 May 2020, 9:49 AM
50 minutes ago 8,139 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5091056
Image: Shutterstock/Tom Payne
Image: Shutterstock/Tom Payne

IT’S THE END of an era.

The telecommunications regulator ComReg has confirmed that last year’s phone book was the final edition of the publication, after it ruled that Eir will no longer be required to publish an annual directory of telephone subscribers.

The regulator accepted that communications markets had changing rapidly and that there are now alternative methods available for the sourcing of phone numbers.

However, fewer than 2,400 copies were ordered by members of the public last year after it was decided to stop providing free printed copies to those with a landline.

But although many will have thrown out their directories, others still find them useful – particularly those without good internet access or adept at looking up phone numbers online.

So today we’re asking: Should companies stop printing telephone directories?


Poll Results:

Yes (827)
No (154)


#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie