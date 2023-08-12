Three British tourists hospitalised after attack in Dublin city centre last night

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THREE BRITISH TOURISTS were hospitalised after they were attacked and allegedly robbed in the Templebar area of Dublin last night.
The incident happened shortly after 10pm – it is understood that the three men, who are understood to be English were taken by ambulance to hospital.
Sources have said they sustained broken noses and cuts and grazes – it is understood one of the men suffered a broken eye socket.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that gardaí are investigating the incident.
“Gardaí received report of an incident of assault that occurred at approximately 10:05pm last night on Fownes Street Upper, Dublin 2.
“Three men aged in their 20s were conveyed to St James’s Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained as a result of this incident.
“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing,” a spokesperson said.
