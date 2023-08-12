Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 12 August 2023 Dublin: 18°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# TempleBar
Three British tourists hospitalised after attack in Dublin city centre last night
The incident happened in Fownes Street Upper in the Templebar area of the city.
25.4k
0
1 hour ago

THREE BRITISH TOURISTS were hospitalised after they were attacked and allegedly robbed in the Templebar area of Dublin last night. 

The incident happened shortly after 10pm – it is understood that the three men, who are understood to be English were taken by ambulance to hospital. 

Sources have said they sustained broken noses and cuts and grazes – it is understood one of the men suffered a broken eye socket. 

A garda spokesperson confirmed that gardaí are investigating the incident. 

“Gardaí received report of an incident of assault that occurred at approximately 10:05pm last night on Fownes Street Upper, Dublin 2.

“Three men aged in their 20s were conveyed to St James’s Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained as a result of this incident.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing,” a spokesperson said.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags