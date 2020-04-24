This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 24 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Health officials to consider expanding testing criteria for Covid-19 again

The focus now is on residential facilities such as nursing homes.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 24 Apr 2020, 12:00 PM
30 minutes ago 4,189 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5082726
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE today considering how they will broaden the case definition for Covid-19 to begin testing more widely in the community again.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will be discussing this issue at its meeting today. 

“Among the things we will be looking at is the question around the case definition and whether we think tomorrow is the right time and what the nature of that change in case definition might be, as we move towards a plan to increase our capacity to detect cases more readily in a circumstance where we have driven down the rates of community transmission,” he said yesterday evening. 

“In other words, to make the case definition more sensitive, more likely to pick up a case, were a case to occur.”

At the start of the epidemic, only those who showed symptoms and had a history of travel to China or certain parts of Italy could be tested. It was later expanded to include anyone who had symptoms, leading to a surge in demand and ultimately a significant backlog of samples that the laboratories in Ireland could not cope with.

Dr Tony Holohan said there were high levels of worry among the population at that time and that generated a large increase in the number of people seeking a test.

“We know that most of those people didn’t have Covid-19 because I think at that time the positivity rates were down to 1, 2, 3%.”

In recent weeks, only those in priority groups, such as healthcare workers or those with  underlying conditions who were showing symptoms could be tested. At the weekend, the health service began testing en masse across residential facilities, with a big focus on nursing home staff and residents. 

Ruairi Brugha, professor of epidemiology and public health medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), said the country can only move to the next stage if people take responsibility for how they behave around distancing measures.

It comes as new evidence indicated people are starting to increase movement and disregard social distancing rules.

Data presented at yesterday’s Department of Health Briefing indicated a surge in the movement of people in the last week.

1472 Covid 19 Source: Leah Farrell

The CMO said modelling data shows it will “take very little” for us to lose the good work we have done.

“There’s no sense in which we have achieved something there that couldn’t all be undone very quickly,” he said. He also said people should not take it as a certainty that restrictions will be relaxed on 5 May.

Professor Brugha warned easing restrictions is “quite complex” and said a lot of steps need to be put in place.

He told RTE’s Morning Ireland: “Once we reach the point of relaxation, it’s going to determine whether we are going to maintain control of this epidemic or risk a second wave epidemic down the road.

“We can’t keep things as they are and we need to recognise that as we relax certain measures, carefully in a staged way with good monitoring systems in place, we have to double-down on what we need to do around distancing and hygiene.

“The responsibility will be more now on the public than it was previously.

“During what people call the lockdown, which really wasn’t a lockdown, it was actually simpler, it was tough on people, but it was simpler in that people were staying at home and we could distance with our families, the weekly shop to the supermarket, we knew what to do then.

“We can only move into this next stage if people take responsibility for how they engage in more relaxed behaviour, whether it’s going back to work or children going back to school and it isn’t enough to have four-fifths of us actually taking this seriously.

“It only takes a small number of people to behave in a celebratory way. We know that we Irish when we get the opportunity want to be convivial and we want to do it around alcohol and we’ve seen the big increase in alcohol sales.”

He said it only take around 2-3% of the population to behave in an irresponsible way to risk the spread of the virus.

- With reporting from Press Association.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie