A TOTAL OF 138,000 civilians have been evacuated from the Thai border with Cambodia as both countries have continued to launch deadly strikes on each other.

A long-running border dispute erupted yesterday into intense fighting with jets, artillery, tanks and ground troops. The UN Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting on the crisis later today.

Civilians who have evacuated, which includes nearly 450 hospital patients, have moved to nearly 300 temporary shelters. Thailand’s health department said the death toll had risen to 15 – 14 civilians and one soldier – with 46 wounded, including 15 troops.

One Cambodian official said a civilian has been killed and five were wounded during the latest wave of strikes overnight. Distant artillery fire could be heard this morning in Samraong, 20 kilometres from the border.

As the guns started up, some families packed their children and belongings into vehicles and sped away.

The door of Phanom Dong Rak hospital in Thailand damaged after Cambodia fired artillery shells overnight. Alamy Alamy

“I live very close to the border. We are scared because they began shooting again at about 6:00 am,” Pro Bak, 41, told the AFP news agency as he took his wife and children to a Buddhist temple to seek refuge.

“I don’t know when we could return home,” he added.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, whose country currently holds the chair of regional bloc ASEAN, held talks with both countries PMs yesterday and called for a ceasefire and dialogue.

Cambodian forces carried out bombardments with heavy weapons, field artillery, and BM-21 rocket systems from 8pm last night (Irish time), the army said, and Thai troops responded “with appropriate supporting fire”.

Dozens of kilometres of border in several areas are contested between the two countries. Fighting broke out between the nations from 2008 to 2011, leaving at least 28 people dead and tens of thousands displaced.

A UN court ruling in 2013 settled the matter for over a decade, but the current crisis erupted in May when a Cambodian soldier was killed in a new clash.

