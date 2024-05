THE TWO JOHNNIES have announced that they will end their popular radio show Drive It at the end of the month.

The comedy duo started the show on RTÉ 2FM two-and-a-half years ago but say they’re now ready for a break to focus on other projects.

Johnny Smacks and Johnny B, both from Tipperary, are also the hosts of one of the most popular podcasts in Ireland, and they say they will continue to put out weekly episodes.

Johnny B thanked the producers and described their listeners as “the funniest, maddest, soundest crowd alive”.

“The stories they’ve come on air to tell have been outrageous,” he said.

“It’s made me proud to be Irish to talk with the nation every evening.”

He highlighted the very popular Parish Quiz, where they get locals of a parish on the show and quiz them on it, saying it’s “thrown up some wild characters”.

“We’ve tried to reach every inch of the island of Ireland. That journey continues on The 2 Johnnies Podcast every week.

Advertisement

“We’ll keep the mixer going and the ball pucked out.”

Johnny Smacks said the show originally was about “cheer people up” and “telling stories and auld yarns”.

“After two and a half years of unreal craic my jaws need a rest from all the laughing.

“The biggest thank you of all is for you the listeners, the show was all about ye, so to Bob in Waterford, Geezer John, Mouse and the lads, Pip in Toronto and all our listeners thanks for laughing along with us.”

Next Friday the pair will release their debut album Small Town Heroes, which ahs 14 songs about “growing up in a small town”.

In June, they’ll embark on a world tour, bringing their comedy to the United States, Canada and Australia.

In a statement, Head of RTÉ 2FF, Dan Healy said the radio show had “two very successful years” with “very strong” listenership.

“Johnny B and Johnny Smacks have brought their original South Tipp humour and interesting music choices to 2FM audiences right across Ireland.

“They’ve been a great part of the 2FM family here and we’ll be sad to see them go but wish them well as they continue their adventures.”