The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #WESTPORT: Two men have been arrested by gardaí investigating the discovery of a woman’s body in Westport last month. The men, aged in their 50s and 30s, are both being detained at Castlebar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

2. #BALLINASLOE: Gardaí are investigating after four people were killed in a three-vehicle collision that occurred at 7.40pm yesterday on the M6 at Poolboy, Ballinasloe, County Galway. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were removed to Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, for post mortem examinations.

3. #IRISH IN AFGHANISTAN: Three more Irish people have been evacuated from Afghanistan, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed today. A total of six Irish citizens have now left the country, with an additional 35 Irish citizens and their dependants still seeking to return home.

4. #DRIVEN TO ACTION: More than 20 Dublin Bus drivers gathered outside the Department of Transport today to show their opposition to changes to work practices proposed by the company. The drivers were joined by Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett who helped them to hand in a letter addressed to Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan.

5. #MET ÉIREANN: A Status Yellow thunderstorm and rain warning has been issued for 15 counties across Ireland for tomorrow. Met Éireann said the warning for the whole of Leinster, as well as counties Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan, will come into effect at 12pm tomorrow afternoon and will remain in place until around 8pm tomorrow night.