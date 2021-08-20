#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 20 August 2021
Two men arrested in connection with the discovery of a woman's body in Mayo

The body of the deceased was discovered in an apartment on Castlebar Street in Westport earlier this month.

By Jane Moore Friday 20 Aug 2021, 1:35 PM
50 minutes ago 6,943 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Dirk Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Dirk Hudson

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested by gardaí investigating the discovery of a woman’s body in Westport last month. 

The men, aged in their 50s and 30s, are both being detained at Castlebar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

The body of the woman, aged in her early 40s, was discovered in an apartment on Castlebar Street, Westport on 31 July

A post-mortem on the body has been completed, but the results are not being released for operational reasons, gardaí said. 

Investigations are ongoing.

Jane Moore
