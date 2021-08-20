Two men arrested in connection with the discovery of a woman's body in Mayo

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested by gardaí investigating the discovery of a woman’s body in Westport last month.
The men, aged in their 50s and 30s, are both being detained at Castlebar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
The body of the woman, aged in her early 40s, was discovered in an apartment on Castlebar Street, Westport on 31 July.
A post-mortem on the body has been completed, but the results are not being released for operational reasons, gardaí said.
Investigations are ongoing.
