The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRIAL: Evidence has been given on the ninth day of the Ana Kriegel murder trial.

2. #CERVICALCHECK: The Royal College of Surgeons has said a judge’s ruling in a case concerning the CervicalCheck scandal could throw the future of the Irish cancer screening programmes into doubt.

3. #ARRESTS: Gardaí investigating an ongoing feud in Drogheda arrested three men this afternoon.

4. #CHELSEA MANNING: The former US intelligence analyst has been freed from jail after two months in custody.

5. # RELIEF: A Dublin council has raised €15 million in loans from the Housing Finance Agency to provide first-time buyers access to a government loan scheme.