The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CERVICAL CHECK The solicitor representing Ruth Morrissey, one of the women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal, has said she is upset at the State’s decision to appeal her High Court ruling.

2.. #EARTHQUAKE: A suspected explosion on the North Korea-China border has caused a small earthquake according to seismologists.

3. #GARDAÍ: The Garda Representative Association said it wants to distance itself from any criticism of a garda who was subject to a disciplinary investigation in the 80s after she became pregnant.

4. #CLIMATE: The government today launched a long-term climate action plan introducing a range of measures to tackle the issue.

5. #THIN LIZZY: Tributes to Philomena Lynott, the mother of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott, were paid as the 88-year-old was laid to rest.