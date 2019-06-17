'Life won't be the same without her': Tributes paid as funeral of Philomena Lynott takes place

The coffin of Philomena Lynott being carried into St Fintan's Church in Sutton, Dublin Source: Niall Carson via PA Images

THE FUNERAL OF Philomena Lynott, the mother of late Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott, has taken place this afternoon.

Philomena had been battling cancer for a number of years before she passed away on Wednesday.

Born in October 1930, her memoir My Boy about Phil became a bestseller and she later continued to commemorate her son at events, unveiling a statue of him on Dublin’s Harry Street in 2005.

Her son, best known as rock band Thin Lizzy’s frontman, died in 1986 aged 36.

Philomena was laid in repose at Stafford’s Funeral Home in Portmarnock, Co Dublin yesterday afternoon.

Her funeral mass took place this afternoon at St Fintan’s Church on Greenfield Road, Sutton.

The coffin of Philomena Lynott arriving at St Finians Church Source: Niall Carson via PA Images

Speaking at the funeral, Philomena’s brother Peter paid tribute to her.

“None of us have had easy lives by any means, but this, by far, is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” Peter Lynott said, referring to making the funeral speech.

He said that Philomena always “saw the beauty in others”.

“[Today] reminds me not to feel sorrow for her death but to feel grateful that her presence had graced our lives,” he said.

A friend of Philomena’s also paid tribute to her, noting that she was an “absolutely formidable woman”.

“Life was never boring when Philomena was around. She had an amazing ability to tell a story,” she said.

“She was amazing. I’d like you all to maybe remember today some of the funnier stories. We’ve a lot to pick from.

She wasn’t perfect, nobody was, but for us she was a very close friend. I will miss her dearly. Life will not be the same without her. Philomena, my friend, for everything, thank you.

File photo - Philomena Lynott Source: Julien Behal via PA Images

The priest leading the Mass took note of Philomena’s love for her son Phil Lynott.

“When Philip died, Philomena was heartbroken,” he said.

“Philomena devoted herself to visiting his grave and tending the flowers there. Now, of course, Irish mammies are best placed to administer tough love. They want the best for their kids,” he added.

Philomena wasn’t afraid to tell us that she was crushed and hurt when Philip died a young man.

The priest also took note of Phil Lynott and Thin Lizzy’s fans.

“She always had time for the fans and so many felt comfortable coming up the driveway … and all were welcome,” he said.

In fact, Philip and Lizzy were slow to refer to their allegiance of fans as fans, they were their supporters and Philomena made sure to honour them.

A wreath from U2 at the funeral of Philomena Lynott Source: Niall Carson via PA Images

Philomena Lynott will be buried in St Fintan’s Cemetery in Sutton.

Today, U2 where among those who paid tribute to Philomena, leaving a floral wreath signed “Bono, The Edge, Larry and Adam” at the funeral.