This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 17 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Suspected explosion' causes earthquake near China-North Korea border

It was unclear what caused the explosion.

By AFP Monday 17 Jun 2019, 3:05 PM
9 minutes ago 780 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4685878
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
Image: PA Images
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
Image: PA Images

A “SUSPECTED EXPLOSION” near the China-North Korean border has caused a small earthquake, Chinese seismology authorities said, less than an hour after news broke about Chinese President Xi Jinping’s upcoming trip to Pyongyang.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the 1.3-magnitude earthquake with a zero metre depth occurred at 7.38 pm (12.38pm Irish time) in Hunchun city in northeastern Jilin province.

It was unclear what caused the explosion.

In the past, nuclear tests by Pyongyang have caused tremors and mini quakes around the northern border China shares with North Korea.

In September 2017, a test conducted at North Korea’s nuclear site at Punggye-ri under Mount Mantap triggered a 6.3-magnitude earthquake that was felt across China’s northern border.

Chinese seismologists later concluded that Pyongyang’s main nuclear test site had partially collapsed, rendering it unusable, following the massive bomb blast, which the North claimed was a hydrogen bomb test.

The smaller size of the latest earthquake cast doubt on whether the explosion was related to a test with suggestions it could be industrial in nature, such as from mining. 

The explosion comes as it was announced that Xi Jinping will make the first trip to North Korea by a Chinese president in 14 years this week.

Xi will visit Pyongyang on Thursday and Friday at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as Beijing tightens relations with Pyongyang amid tensions with the United States.

The timing is likely to raise eyebrows at the White House as it comes one week before the G20 summit in Japan, where US President Donald Trump expects to meet with Xi to discuss their protracted trade war.

Analysts say Xi could now use North Korea as leverage in talks with Trump.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie