The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #STRUGGLING WITH COVID: The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 is meeting this evening to discuss reopening schools and the Government’s Living with Covid-19 plan, which is to be revealed tomorrow.
2. #UK IS OK: Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the UK’s plan for reopening the country – with the final restrictions being lifted on 21 June, resulting in large events and nightclubs reopening then.
3. #NI PROTOCOL: The Taoiseach has insisted the Northern Ireland Protocol offers many opportunities for the region after unionists launched legal action against it. It comes as a Westminster committee, currently ongoing, hears arguments for and against the Protocol from Northern Ireland politicians.
4. #RAIN, MAN: A Status Orange rainfall warning has been issued for Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford, with the rest of the country facing a Status Yellow warning.
5. #MOTHER AND BABY HOMES: The Social Democrats have called for a free vote to take place on the party’s private members’ motion which seeks an extension of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS