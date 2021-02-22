The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #STRUGGLING WITH COVID: The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 is meeting this evening to discuss reopening schools and the Government’s Living with Covid-19 plan, which is to be revealed tomorrow.

2. #UK IS OK: Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the UK’s plan for reopening the country – with the final restrictions being lifted on 21 June, resulting in large events and nightclubs reopening then.

3. #NI PROTOCOL: The Taoiseach has insisted the Northern Ireland Protocol offers many opportunities for the region after unionists launched legal action against it. It comes as a Westminster committee, currently ongoing, hears arguments for and against the Protocol from Northern Ireland politicians.

4. #RAIN, MAN: A Status Orange rainfall warning has been issued for Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford, with the rest of the country facing a Status Yellow warning.

5. #MOTHER AND BABY HOMES: The Social Democrats have called for a free vote to take place on the party’s private members’ motion which seeks an extension of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes.