The 5 at 5: Monday

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 22 Nov 2021, 4:56 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SENTENCING: The physical scars and mental trauma of the kidnap and assault on businessman Kevin Lunney will remain with him and his family for the rest of their lives, the Special Criminal Court has heard in Lunney’s victim impact statement.

2. #COVID SUPPORTS: The Government is not planning to abandon cuts to the PUP, it is understood, ahead of a meeting of the Cabinet Sub Committee on Economic Recovery this evening.

3. #WISCONSIN: Investigators are looking into whether the SUV driver who ploughed through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee was fleeing from a crime. At least five people were killed and 40 people were injured in the incident.

4. #CROKE PARK GIGS: Country music superstar Garth Brooks said the cancellation of the five gigs in 2014 was like a “death in the family”, at a press event in Dublin today.

5. #AT IT AGAIN: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended a speech to business leaders in which he spoke about his weekend trip to Peppa Pig World, compared himself to Moses, quoted Soviet leader Lenin, and made car-engine noises.

