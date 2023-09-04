Advertisement

The 5 at 5
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. # NORTHERN IRELAND The PSNI’s Chief Constable Simon Byrne has resigned with immediate effect, chair of the Northern Ireland Policing Board Deirdre Toner has confirmed.

2. #HOUSING Members of the Green Party have criticised comments made by the party’s housing spokesperson Noel Francis Duffy who stated that reinstating the eviction ban would be akin to “a communist state”.

3. #HACK Allegations that someone hacked and sent a damaging message from Luke Ming Flanagan’s Twitter account were heard by a Belgian criminal court today.

4. #REST IN PEACE A three-year-old girl killed in a road collision in Co Laois was a “bright star”, her funeral has heard.

5. #DUBLIN Herbal cannabis and suspected ketamine worth a total of €1.3 million have been seized at Dublin Airport. 

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
