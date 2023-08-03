Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.
1. #CLONES Funeral services have been held for two teenage best friends who were killed after the car they were travelling in crashed while on the way to a Debs ball in Co Monaghan.
2. #GARDA DISPUTE A group representing rank and file gardaí said a meeting this morning with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris did not reach any agreement on their working hours dispute and they are pressing ahead with a no confidence ballot.
3. #WAIT TIMES The Chief Executive Officer of the HSE has mandated that no child wait more than three weeks for approval of funding for aids and appliances.
4. #RUSSIA A Russian court has imposed fines on Apple and the host of Wikipedia for failing to remove material deemed to be “false information” about Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.
5. #LIZZO Pop star Lizzo has rejected claims that she discriminated against former employees on the basis of their weight, after a lawsuit was brought against her by three former backup dancers.
