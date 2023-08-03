EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #CLONES Funeral services have been held for two teenage best friends who were killed after the car they were travelling in crashed while on the way to a Debs ball in Co Monaghan.

2. #GARDA DISPUTE A group representing rank and file gardaí said a meeting this morning with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris did not reach any agreement on their working hours dispute and they are pressing ahead with a no confidence ballot.

3. #WAIT TIMES The Chief Executive Officer of the HSE has mandated that no child wait more than three weeks for approval of funding for aids and appliances.

4. #RUSSIA A Russian court has imposed fines on Apple and the host of Wikipedia for failing to remove material deemed to be “false information” about Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.

5. #LIZZO Pop star Lizzo has rejected claims that she discriminated against former employees on the basis of their weight, after a lawsuit was brought against her by three former backup dancers.