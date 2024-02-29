Advertisement
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #YOU’RE FIRED Staff working in The Body Shop stores closed their doors “for the last time in Ireland” yesterday, after learning in a Zoom call that the Irish branch of the business is going into liquidation.

2. #HUMANITARIAN AID More than 100 people have been shot dead after a crowd rushed towards aid trucks in Gaza, the region’s health ministry has said. 

3. #FATAL CRASH Tributes have been paid after a 10-year-old boy died yesterday from injuries sustained from being struck by a van in Co Clare last weekend.

4. #QUESTIONING Gardaí are continuing to question a man arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of the body of Mick Whelan in Dublin 8 on Tuesday. 

5. #FINED Goodbody Stockbrokers has been fined €1.2 million for lacking adequate systems to track suspicious transactions between July 2016 to January 2022.

Mairead Maguire
