Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 7 March, 2019
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 7 Mar 2019, 5:01 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Shchus
Image: Shutterstock/Shchus

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRAGEDY: The bodies of a man, a woman and a teenage girl have been found at an address in Newry this afternoon; the PSNI has begun an investigation.

2. #OFFENCE: The UK’s Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley apologised for the offence she caused when she said that deaths caused by soldiers and police during the Troubles “were not crimes”.

3. #WATT’S GOING ON: Robert Watt, Secretary General at the Department of Public Expenditure faced tough questioning over the costs of the National Children’s Hospital (and for reportedly calling the committee a “mob”).

4. #DUBLIN: Gardaí appealed for information in relation to the shooting of Lee Boylan at a junction in Mulhuddart last night.

5. #CUSTODY BATTLE: R&B star R Kelly has been taken into custody again for failing to pay child support, just weeks after he was detained on sex abuse charges.

