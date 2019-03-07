Bodies of man, woman and teenage girl found at apartment in Newry

THE BODIES OF three people have been found at an address in Newry this afternoon, and the PSNI has begun an investigation.

Officers were called to attend the scene at an apartment in Glin Ree Court at 11am this morning close to the centre of Newry.

Detective superintendent Jason Murphy said: “The bodies of an adult male, an adult female and a teenage girl were discovered at around 11am this morning.

“The circumstances of the deaths will now be subject to investigation and post mortem examinations will take place in due course.

“At this stage it would not be appropriate to elaborate further on the circumstances as our enquiries at an extremely early stage.”

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Charlie Casey has said that the community in Newry is “in shock” and has asked anyone with information to contact police.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with all of those involved in this incident and their families,” Casey said in a statement today.

“Details are still emerging and a police investigation is underway and that should be allowed to proceed”.

“I would encourage anyone with information on this incident to bring it forward to the PSNI.”