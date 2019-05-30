The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CENTRAL BANK: Permanent TSB has been fined a record €21 million by the Central Bank for regulatory breaches affecting tracker mortgage customers.

2. #MY PEOPLE: US President Donald Trump told reporters that he will meet with “a lot of the Irish officials” when he visits Doonbeg in Clare next Wednesday.

3. #SWING: The group that owns the Dean Hotel has confirmed TD Maria Bailey has now officially withdrawn her case against the hotel.

4. #THE FINAL COUNTDOWN: A full recount has been officially ordered for the Ireland South constituency, starting from next Tuesday at 9am.

5. #DIP YOUR TOE IN: A total of 137 designated bathing water locations out of 145 checked met the EU minimum standards last year in Ireland.