The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BIG SHOES TO PHIL: Ursula von der Leyen invited the Irish government to propose “suitable candidates” for the EU commissioner vacancy vacated by Phil Hogan.

2. #BIG JOB IN EUROPE: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar appeared to have ruled himself out of the EU Trade Commissioner job.

3. #KILDARE: The HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Colm Henry has said that it is the desire of public health authorities to recommend lifting the restrictions placed on Kildare “as quickly as possible”.

4. #PRESS FREEDOM: A Hong Kong news website said authorities had denied a visa for an Irish journalist in what press groups described as an alarming acceleration of a government clampdown on the media.

5. #WEATHER WARNING: Met Éireann has warned that thundery rain and a risk of flooding as it issues a Status Yellow rain warning for counties in Munster and Leinster.