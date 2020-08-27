This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thunder and heavy rain forecast as Status Yellow warning in place for Leinster and Munster

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 27 Aug 2020, 11:38 AM
35 minutes ago 5,141 Views 1 Comment
It's going to be another wet day.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

MET ÉIREANN HAS warned that thundery rain and a risk of flooding as it issues a Status Yellow weather warning for counties in Munster and Leinster. 

The rainfall warning, which was valid from 6am this morning, is in place until 6am on Friday. 

Large parts of the country could face “intense and potentially thundery downpours during Thursday,” Met Éireann has warned. 

There are also warnings of localised flooding. 

“Given recent heavy rainfall, this will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also,” the national forecaster says. 

Recent storms saw flooding across the country and left thousands of homes without power. 

After a sunny day yesterday in many parts of the country, today will be cloudy and wet. And while the south of the country might see some sunny spells, the rain will not be far away. 

Met Éireann is forecasting temperatures of between 14 and 19 degrees. 

The weather will get no better tonight, with showers and longer spells of rain predicted. 

Gusty winds are set to develop, with stronger gales possible near the Atlantic coasts.

