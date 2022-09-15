The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #MONEY LAUNDERING A senior member of the Kinahan crime gang who has been arrested in Spain is believed to have been involved in laundering €200 million in just over one year, Europol has said.

2. #TRAGIC Hundreds of people attended the funeral of two children who died in a car fire in Co Westmeath last Friday, with the priest saying that two year old Mikey and five year old Thelma’s lives were “tragically cut short”.

3. FIANNA FÁIL Micheál Martin indicated he would be open to allowing former taoiseach Bertie Ahern back into the party, saying he had engaged with Ahern about several issues recently, particularly around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

4. #QUEEN’S DEATH Former Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster has said she believes there has been “far too much” discussion about the meeting between King Charles and members of Sinn Féin.

5. #SLEEP TIGHT Dublin City Council’s enforcement department is carrying out investigations into the controversial LED sign which was recently installed in Rathmines.