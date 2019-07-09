The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DÁIL APOLOGY: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has apologised to survivors of sexual abuse in schools, after a ruling found that the State’s position to require victims applying for redress to prove a prior complaint hadn’t been acted on was “inherently illogical”.

2. #BETTER LATE THAN JEZZA: After years of uncertainty, Jeremy Corbyn has said the Labour party would back holding a Brexit referendum in which it would support remaining in the EU – but only if two other options were a Tory Brexit or a no-deal Brexit.

3. #RIP: Two-time US presidential candidate Ross Perot has died aged 89.

4. #BIG PHIL: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed his intention to nominate Phil Hogan for a second term as Ireland’s representative in the European Commission.

5. #GARDAÍ: A suspected human leg bone was found on a Louth beach this morning.