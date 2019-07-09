This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Here’s what’s made the headlines so far today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 4:47 PM
56 minutes ago 1,607 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4717485
Image: Shutterstock/Dorota Emilia
Image: Shutterstock/Dorota Emilia

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DÁIL APOLOGY: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has apologised to survivors of sexual abuse in schools, after a ruling found that the State’s position to require victims applying for redress to prove a prior complaint hadn’t been acted on was “inherently illogical”.

2. #BETTER LATE THAN JEZZA: After years of uncertainty, Jeremy Corbyn has said the Labour party would back holding a Brexit referendum in which it would support remaining in the EU – but only if two other options were a Tory Brexit or a no-deal Brexit.

3. #RIP: Two-time US presidential candidate Ross Perot has died aged 89. 

4. #BIG PHIL: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed his intention to nominate Phil Hogan for a second term as Ireland’s representative in the European Commission.

5. #GARDAÍ: A suspected human leg bone was found on a Louth beach this morning.

