Suspected human leg bone found on a beach in Co Louth

A SUSPECTED HUMAN leg bone has been found on a beach in Co Louth.

Drogheda Coast Guard was tasked to the scene yesterday evening after what is believed to be a human leg bone (pending examination) was found on a beach at The Haven, Baltray.

The discovery was made at around 8pm.

The area was preserved and gardaí were notified.

The bone was then taken away by gardaí for further examination. It will now be examined to establish if it is a human bone.

“Remember is you see someone in trouble on or near water dial 112/999 and ask for the Coast Guard,” Drogheda Coast Guard said on a statement on social media.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the discovery.