This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 9 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Suspected human leg bone found on a beach in Co Louth

The bone has been taken away for further examination.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 7:42 AM
56 minutes ago 4,603 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4716556
Baltray, Co Louth
Image: Google Street View
Baltray, Co Louth
Baltray, Co Louth
Image: Google Street View

A SUSPECTED HUMAN leg bone has been found on a beach in Co Louth. 

Drogheda Coast Guard was tasked to the scene yesterday evening after what is believed to be a human leg bone (pending examination) was found on a beach at The Haven, Baltray. 

The discovery was made at around 8pm. 

The area was preserved and gardaí were notified. 

The bone was then taken away by gardaí for further examination. It will now be examined to establish if it is a human bone. 

“Remember is you see someone in trouble on or near water dial 112/999 and ask for the Coast Guard,” Drogheda Coast Guard said on a statement on social media.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the discovery.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie