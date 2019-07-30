The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #’LUXURY BOUTIQUE’: An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for a controversial co-living development in Dún Laoghaire, south Dublin.

2. #POST-PHONE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have spoken by phone, in which Johnson impressed that Brexit would happen “no matter what”.

3. #HEAVY RAIN: Sudden downpours this afternoon have led to road warnings ahead of rush hour, and forced the National Gallery of Ireland to close due to a roof leak.

4. #BIT MUCH: US President Donald Trump has said that he is “the least racist person anywhere in the world,” during a press conference today.

5. #LOVING LOVE ISLAND: Virgin Media Two broke some of its own viewing records last night, as over a half a million people tuned in for the Love Island finale.