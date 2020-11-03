The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1 #TODAY’S THE DAY: The US goes to the polls to decide its next president. Follow our liveblog here.

2. #TRAVEL: Dr Tony Holohan said Nphet is working with government on how to enable the traffic light travel system by 8 November.

3. #VIENNA: Five people, including one attacker, have died and 17 others are wounded after a shooting in the heart of Vienna hours before a coronavirus lockdown started.

4. #MIRACLE: Rescuers in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir have pulled a young girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed building four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece.

5. #RIP: Actor and comedian John Sessions has died at the age of 67.