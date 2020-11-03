4 mins ago

As we mentioned above, polls have already opened in some US states.

It’s going to be a long 24 hours or so, so thankfully my colleague Rónán Duffy has written this handy guide to the various times that things will happen at.

According to Rónán, things will start to get interesting after 12.30am, but 2am might be a more realistic to get a clear idea of how things are playing out.

But obviously, there’s to happen before then…