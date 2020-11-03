Follow our liveblog for updates as US citizens vote in a historic election.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
As we mentioned above, polls have already opened in some US states.
It’s going to be a long 24 hours or so, so thankfully my colleague Rónán Duffy has written this handy guide to the various times that things will happen at.
According to Rónán, things will start to get interesting after 12.30am, but 2am might be a more realistic to get a clear idea of how things are playing out.
But obviously, there’s to happen before then…
Good afternoon. Stephen McDermott here to kick things off – welcome to our coverage.
You can send me articles, videos, tweets or anything else that’s election-related by email at stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie, or on Twitter at @Ste_McDermott.
COMMENTS (5)