Tuesday 11 July 2023
The 5 at 5
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the week.

1. #RTÉ Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly appeared before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee this morning to answer questions about undisclosed payments made to the star presenter by RTÉ.

2. #HOUSING Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has stressed the government’s “progress” on tackling the housing crisis as he defends the lifting of the eviction ban and says that the current homelessness figures represent a “much more complicated picture” than people make out.

3. #BBC SCANDAL The BBC has been asked to pause its investigation into allegations that a presenter paid a teenager for explicit images following a meeting with the Metropolitan Police.

4. #FOUR COURTS Four gardaí who have been suspended since 2020 will learn next week if a judge will allow their suspensions to be lifted while the High Court considers a judicial review of their cases. 

5. #FARMING Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has said practices uncovered in an RTÉ Investigates report on the dairy industry are “utterly unacceptable, and in some instances unlawful”.

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
