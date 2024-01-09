Advertisement
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SINÉAD The London coroner’s office has confirmed that Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor died of natural causes

2. #MOVING The US embassy in Dublin is moving to the site of the old Jury’s hotel building in Ballsbridge.

3. #ASSAULT A man needed upwards of 50 stitches and staples after suffering what gardaí believe was an apparent machete attack in Dublin city centre yesterday.

4. #SOUTH AFRICA Opposition parties have called on the government to join South Africa’s genocide filing against Israel at the United Nation’s International Court of Justice.

5. #CLIMATE 2023 was the hottest year of modern records as temperatures continue to rise towards a crucial threshold.

Mairead Maguire
